LIBERTY MASK

A mini-replica of the Statue of Liberty wearing a surgical mask at the corner of Dewey Ave. and Mission Street in Sapulpa Tuesday, May 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

So, let me see if I have this right. People stopped taking preventative measures, like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, and the cases of COVID-19 increased ("COVID-19: Tulsa County surge continues with 64 more new cases and highest four-day average yet," June 11).

Gosh, who knew? We all did, that's who.

But, folks claimed their rights as Americans and chose to gamble with others' lives.

They lost, and it is not only themselves, but also the generations to come who will have to pay up.

Lanaya Smith, Sapulpa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags