So, let me see if I have this right. People stopped taking preventative measures, like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, and the cases of COVID-19 increased ("COVID-19: Tulsa County surge continues with 64 more new cases and highest four-day average yet," June 11).
Gosh, who knew? We all did, that's who.
But, folks claimed their rights as Americans and chose to gamble with others' lives.
They lost, and it is not only themselves, but also the generations to come who will have to pay up.
Lanaya Smith, Sapulpa
