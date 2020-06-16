In a recent editorial, the Tulsa World stated that "rooting out systemic racist practices is the only path forward..." ("Tulsa needs to act now to protect the lives of black Americans," June 3.)
I am a 76-year-old white male who grew up when there were real systemic racist practices.
My parents owned a restaurant in which black people were not permitted to eat. When I knew enough to question why, my mother said that doing otherwise would cause them to go out of business.
The downtown stores had segregated restrooms and water fountains. Black people had to sit in the back of the bus.
It was a terrible and degrading situation.
Today there are no laws which discriminate against black people. Racial discrimination by businesses or other institutions is illegal, which it should be.
So does racism exist in the U.S.?
Surely it does, but it is not systemic. Rather, it exists in the most difficult place to eradicate - in the hearts of men and women.
It is too easy to say that there exists systemic racism in the U.S.
If the Tulsa World has evidence of systemic racial practices, I wish it would present it in the newspaper.
Vincent Liberto, Tulsa
