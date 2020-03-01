Recently, Gov. Kevin Stitt and other state officials proudly introduced a new logo as part of a new brand for the state.
As an individual who had responsibility for selecting where new facilities would be located, I can advise the governor on the value of his new branding effort.
Nothing. Other factors are far more important.
At the same time his new logo was being unveiled, Oklahoma is being urged to arm its teachers. Stitt's proposed budget did not increase public school funding but encouraged tax breaks for contributors to private schools.
The Tulsa World reports the state's second largest school district is cutting $20 million from its annual budget.
Stitt ignored the tens of thousands of state residents who want Medicaid expanded and have called for that issue to be put on the next ballot. Instead, he favors a yet-undefined block grant program, which will still leave thousands uninsured.
And, he is engaged in public litigation with most of the state's great Indian nations based upon what most legal scholars feel is bad advice.
The governor can change the logo if he wants. But I think Oklahoma would be better served if he changed the way he governs.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video