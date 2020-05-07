COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

I appreciate the Tulsa World for printing fact- and research-based coverage of the COVID-19 crisis, and I rely on that coverage for a daily dose of critical information.

I also understand that the newspaper receives many letters from members of the community who are science skeptics, conspiracy theorists and those who think individual liberties are more important than the lives of vulnerable members of our community.

But that doesn't necessarily mean those should be printed, especially when they are spouting utter nonsense.

Curtis Kline, Tulsa

