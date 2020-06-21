The recent investments into the Aero Bus Rapid Transit have proven beneficial for south Tulsa. This system addresses needs by connecting people to their jobs, businesses to their customers and routes for other vital services.
In north Tulsa, however, the transportation and economic void are noticeable.
The life expectancy gap between south Tulsa compared to north Tulsa has been well documented, an 8.4 year advantage for south Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Equality Indicators.
One way that researchers identify these disparities is through health indicators.
In 2018, it was discovered that residents of north Tulsa are twice as likely to use the emergency room as those residing in south Tulsa.
The most common reasons being the lack of accessible health care services and fewer rides available within the area.
Without a reliable ride and few places to choose from that are located near home, residents are often obligated to choose the emergency room for all their health care needs.
According to the American Public Transportation Association, for every $1 invested in public transportation, approximately $5 are generated in economic return.
Not only does this spur financial return, but jobs are also created, it is more fuel and air efficient, and as previously referenced, other services are more accessible.
It seems that the need for greater investment into north Tulsa’s public transportation is not only indicated, but necessary.
Let us continue to promote health equity for all of Tulsa.
Dustin Rhodes, Broken Arrow
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO