Congratulations to our state legislators who've fought so hard against expanding Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act soley because they didn't like President Obama.
Due to their extreme partisanship, their actions have needlessly hurt the most vulnerable among us.
Not only did their playground antics make it much harder to receive necessary medical attention, but according to a new study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, within the span of only four years the lives of 15,600 people (nationally) were lost because of these actions.
Their deaths are on the legislatirs' hands.
And while I have my doubts that they have the capacity to actually feel sadness or guilt, I'll still ask them: Was it worth it?
