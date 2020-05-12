COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the physical and financial health of many Oklahoma families.
Due to the sharp decline in state revenue, a $1.3 billion budget shortfall loomed over the Legislature. Most state agencies were forced to take a 4% cut.
Despite these new fiscal realities, Gov. Kevin Stitt is still moving forward on his plan to grow state government and expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of able-bodied adults.
The state’s Medicaid agency projects Oklahoma will need and additional $164 million to implement Medicaid expansion, but these figures do not appear to legitimately account for the certain influx of additional enrollees due to the COVID-19 virus.
Forced to provide funding for Stitt’s plan, the Legislature raised $134 million through an increased hospital provider tax and funded the rest by tapping savings, despite the fact no one has seen the results of the long-promised state audit of Medicaid rolls.
But make no mistake: all Oklahoma families will pay for this tax on hospitals.
Funding expansion through a hospital provider tax will only push more costs onto all Oklahoma families through increased premiums.
Even Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has called this provider tax a scam.
Expanding a program not shown to markedly improve health outcomes is the worst policy move for Oklahoma.
We have all made tough decisions to deal with COVID-19. It’s time for our political leaders to do likewise.
Kaitlyn Finley, Edmond
