The determination of what is considered essential businesses seems baffling.

Why is it that liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries remain open as an essential part of day-to-day living while gyms and fitness centers are shut down?

Many people thrive on physical activity, and it is a necessary part of their well-being. In times like these, it’s a bright spot to otherwise dark days.

Scott Billings, Stillwater

