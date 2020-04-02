The determination of what is considered essential businesses seems baffling.
Why is it that liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries remain open as an essential part of day-to-day living while gyms and fitness centers are shut down?
Many people thrive on physical activity, and it is a necessary part of their well-being. In times like these, it’s a bright spot to otherwise dark days.
Scott Billings, Stillwater
