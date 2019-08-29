A recent news article was about immigrants worried about President Trump's new plans on Medicaid ("Doctors say new rule will mean sicker immigrants," Aug. 19).
The article gave examples. In one, a Chicago undocumented immigrant named Federico who feared for his sons losing their Medicaid. He immigrated from Mexico two decades ago, and his sons are born in the United States.
But 20 years later, he still does not have a good job, does not speak English very well or have a green card. That means 20 years he has been a basic welfare recipient and nothing changes. Twenty years.
The next day, a story was published about lawyers suing because undocumented immigrants are not getting the exact free treatment they think the U.S. taxpayers owe them ("ICE provides ‘deplorable’ health care to detained immigrants, advocates allege in massive lawsuit," Aug. 20).
The Democrats say they want free medical care for all, free college and all kinds of free stuff.
Someday they will grow up and understand the government has no money; the people who will pay are the hard-working middle class who do not have write-offs like the rich.
What a world we live in now.
Bob Merkov, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Undocumented immigrants are not eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or public housing. Though, pregnant woman who are undocumented immigrants may be eligible for Medicaid in the prenatal and delivery of their children, who would be U.S. citizens. The article did not say that Mexican immigrant Fredrico Mason feared his sons, who are U.S. citizens, would lose their Medicaid benefits. It said he is more fearful about providing for his family and about applying for a green card.
