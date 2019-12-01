According to the American Political Science Association, comprised of historians, political scientists and scholars, businessmen do poorly as elected public officials. They rank in the bottom third of all successful presidents.
We now have President Trump and Gov. Stitt, both former businessmen with similar characteristics.
Our country has three branches of government with shared power. They are not willing to share power with anyone. Their modus operandi is "my way or the highway," which inevitably leads to gridlock.
Stitt has made a decision to fix something that isn't broken with his decision to re-write the Indian gaming compacts in Oklahoma that have been the backbone for new employment opportunities, funding for extended health care, road and highway expansion and billions of dollars to public education.
These projects have been underfunded by previous Oklahoma government administrations for years.
If money is taken from tribes, that would reduce services they provide to local communities. Oklahomans need to view Stitt's plan with skepticism and alarm.
It is just another decision by Stitt that may have been appropriate for a private business but is way off course for Oklahoma citizens, who value the generous contributions Indian tribes have made to our state.
Mary Thetford, Tulsa
