This is not the wrong time for a visit from President Donald Trump, it is the right time ("This is the wrong time and Tulsa is the wrong place for the Trump rally," June 15).
With Trump’s upcoming visit, all eyes in the country will be on Tulsa. Tulsa has an opportunity to shine, but what will be the outcome of the visit be?
How will Gov. Kevin Stitt and Mayor G.T. Bynum portray the city? Will the visit result in Tulsa and the state being looked at as a backward, racist, flyover community with a high divorce and imprisonment rate. A city with a low growth rate that can’t keep or recruit talent to the city?
Or will the city portray itself as a compassionate, diverse, up-and-coming community where a premium opportunity for growth still exists. Why pass on an opportunity to excel above others?
As fellow Tulsans, we all must ask ourselves individually, are you capable of respect for others' rights and opinions in an effort for positive outcomes for the city? Or do you want to remain a muddling flyover state as some would portray?
As a city and state we, the governor and mayor have one chance to get this right. The outcome, either positive or negative, will weigh on Tulsa for years, if not decades.
Todd Taylor, Tulsa
