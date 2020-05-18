Oklahoma National Guardsmen help clean a long-term care facility

A guardsman with the Oklahoma National Guard uses a cleaning solution recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mop the floors while disinfecting a long-term healthcare facility in McAlester. A TU professor says there is a proper way to clean your own home to avoid airborne viruses. Courtesy/Tech Sgt. Kasey M. Phipps, Oklahoma Air National Guard.

 Tech. Sgt. Kasey M. Phipps

This is not the time to raise the rent.

If property owners do not know what we are facing and continue to face every day, let me remind you. 

People are dying and will suffer long after the COVID-19 virus reaches a curve and hopefully decreases. 

The fear, anxiety, stress, loneliness and isolation is taking its toll on our senior citizens. Remember, this generation survived the Great Depression only to be followed by World War II.

We will win this war when all patriotic Americans step up to the plate and do their duty. I know this will happen.

We are in this together. 

Raising the rent when the rest of the country is struggling to pay rent and feed families is tough to accept. 

To the medical community and first responders who put their lives on the line every day for their country, I give a salute and gold star.

Jerry M. Swan, Owasso

