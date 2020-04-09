The good thing about the COVID-19 pandemic is that it is forcing a long overdue, badly needed come-to-Jesus-moment.
Our lesson is that we live in a world that is highly interconnected where it should be all for one and one for all.
Until now we have been ruled by anti-social, money-grubbing profiteers. Whenever money and profit enter the social equation, there is exploitation by the profiteers forcing a corresponding plunge to the bottom of the pay-scale for the workers.
Now is the time for us to think seriously about rebuilding our society into a place where everyone can live in a healthy, sustainable economy, where there is much less of the "I" and much more of the "We."
We are all in this together where prosperity could be more evenly spread.
We can start with universal basic income and health care.
Socialism has begun already with the recent stimulus package. It is only a short step from there to making regular monthly payments to everyone.
Medicare-for-all would eliminate the Byzantine inefficiencies of the American health care system that is the best in the world at extracting profit.
Andrew Shead, Tulsa
