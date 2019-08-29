In regard to the letter about about the gun proposal by Kamala Harris, I do not know what Harris has proposed but confiscating every gun in the country is totally unrealistic.
It is not a serious proposal.
I also know that we have far more mass shootings than any other country in the world. How can any reasonable person justify the need for military assault rifles, high capacity magazines, bump stocks, etc.?
Other countries have mental illness, video games and evil people. What they don't have is our easy access to weapons.
The National Rifle Association has many Congressional members afraid to do anything to change the situation by taking reasonable steps to make changes to our gun laws.
