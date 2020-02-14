It would seem that an oath of office no longer has any meaning. President Donald Trump violated his oath "to protect and defend the Constitution so help me God “ when he was sworn in with his hand on a Bible.
Many witnesses violated their oath to “Tell the truth, all the truth, nothing but the truth so help me God" when they testified before the House Judiciary Committee, to the FBI, to Robert Mueller and to other committees during the investigation and impeachment inquiry.
Many are now in jail.
Many senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and several others, stated publicly that they were going to violate the oath of impartiality given during the impeachment trial.
All across our land, civil and criminal trials are being held hundreds of times every day where witnesses are given an oath to tell the truth.
Just 51 people, the Republican senators, defied the will of 75% of the American people, violated their oath and defied our Founders.
It’s becoming more evident that the oath has no meaning.
The president violated his oath to set the stage for many others to violate any oath they are given!
C.P. Dwyer, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO