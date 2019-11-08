Every current economic metric save one is a linear extension of the President Obama years. The one exception is the deficit.
It was being reduced under Obama. It is exploding now.
We could have had the same jobs growth had Obama’s policies continued for the last three years. But, the deficit would still be on a downward path were it not for President Trump's tax bill.
It is no surprise that the GOP tax cuts and increased military spending have resulted in increased federal deficits.
It has happened every time it has been tried in my 30 years. It is, in fact, the Big Lie of the GOP.
So, it’s not so astonishing that it is being tried again. Maybe the GOP truly is insane, as in trying the same thing over and over again, hoping for a different result.
This time we add the Trump factor. So we get to hear another lie over and over again, that it was a middle-class tax cut despite objective, measurable reality that it greatly favored the wealthy.
Trump couldn’t leave well enough alone and ride the Obama wave. He had to have trade wars with all comers because, hey, that’s what he does, and besides, trade fights are “easy to win.” Right.
As many have opined, Trump is simply too incompetent and too arrogant to play a winning hand. And he hates Obama too much to continue prudent policies.
Trump may yet snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
