The letter published June 12 criticizing President Barack Obama requires a rebuttal ("Remember the messes Obama and Biden left behind").
Many of the points being criticized as negative, moderate people, such as myself, see as positives.
I won't take the time to argue each one presented. I will say President Donald Trump is not viewed favorably in other countries of the world, except in dictatorships and Israel. Note that Israel has its own reasons because Trump supports everything Benjamin Netanyahu wants to do to avoid a two-state solution for the Palestinians.
The most glaring part of the many untruths is that Obama did not replenish N95 face masks. If this was the case, why didn't Trump replenish the supply in his first three years?
I pray each day that he will not be re-elected. I would hate to have four more years of his reckless actions.
