I have only been to Iran once. This trip was about a month after the Feb.11, 1979, takeover by Ayatollah Khomeini.
Our design team in Houston had completed offshore facilities design for a lease for Exxon/Mobil. I was chosen to present some design differences to the local lads.
I was selected by the client to do this five-day trip because I had been resident for a little more than two years in Saudi, two years in Libya and more than five years in the United Kingdom and Norway with similar production facilities design.
Also I volunteered. My humble observations of the Iranians at the time is that they were obsessed with their version of religion.
The young engineers I related with on several projects were educated in the United Kingdom and were quite a relief.
They did not want to talk politics. That religion transfer has been very destructive to the folks in Yemen.
Our U.S. military support for the folks in the Gulf area should not cease.
By the way, the Exxon/Mobil offshore lease was transferred to the French, now no longer listed.
