The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has become completely dysfunctional.
I applied for unemployment three months ago. I was told I would have a "tier two"employee call me so I could move forward with my claim.
I never received a call.
The OESC redesigned its website so that it could all be done online.
I got on the website and created an account. It asks to connect the Social Security number to the account then verify it.
The site always tells me the numbers don't match. It's a dead end.
I don't know anyone who has made it past this point. There is no way to address this issue or any way to talk to anyone on this site.
Of you call the OESC, you get a recording stating that due to the high volume of calls it cannot answer but will call you back. It hangs up on you.
Everything is a dead end with no way to address any issues.
This is a government agency that has been shut down for four months when they are needed the most.
This is unacceptable. The system has failed us.
