We’ve all heard the phrase “OK boomer,” usually by a speaker who’s been interrupted or heckled by an older person, a boomer.
As a boomer, I’ve watched and listened to other boomers for years and concluded that using the phrase “OK boomer” in such situations is usually justified.
Although some boomer age commentators tough-in-cheek suggest off-hand that it is a compliment, boomers generally see the phrase for the insult it was likely intended to be.
The phrase was born of the reality that as people get older, younger people pay less attention to what they have to say. This is simply human nature.
An unfortunate result is that boomers feel marginalized, unheard and angry.
To express that anger, trying to force younger people pay attention to their elders and make their opinions heard, elders become louder, their opinions more polarized and downright shrill.
Boomers should recognize this interplay between old and young. It’s always been that way and likely always will.
For boomers who want to be heard and taken seriously rather than ridiculed, read and research enough to support your opinions with facts and responsible arguments.
Intelligent, well thought out, supported statements, seriously presented, will be much better received than interruptions or shouts of polarizing campaign slogans.
The trick for boomers is to be smarter, not louder.
I’ve told myself, my wife, kids and boomer friends: Don’t let me be that shrill, opinionated and polarizing old guy who contributes nothing. Just shoot me first.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video