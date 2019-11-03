Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., left, speaks at a news conference in front of House Republicans after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived for a closed door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Oklahoma Republican Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin are standing behind and beside Scalise, respectively. Patrick Semansky/AP

Much has been made of the current hearings by the U.S. House, primarily that they are behind closed doors and in secret.

I shouldn't have to remind people that the committees hearing the testimony are bipartisan.

Yes, they are chaired by Democrats because they have the majority in the House, but there are both Democrats and Republicans in all of the committees.

Why are the committees meeting in secret? Because they wish to get fresh and independent testimony, not rehashed testimony from the last person heard.

The stunt that my representative (Kevin Hern) pulled with his colleagues recently is reprehensible.

He knows that he has colleagues on the committees. I am sure he gets briefed every day on what occurred.

Please stop trying to make this a reality show and be my representative.

