Much has been made of the current hearings by the U.S. House, primarily that they are behind closed doors and in secret.
I shouldn't have to remind people that the committees hearing the testimony are bipartisan.
Yes, they are chaired by Democrats because they have the majority in the House, but there are both Democrats and Republicans in all of the committees.
Why are the committees meeting in secret? Because they wish to get fresh and independent testimony, not rehashed testimony from the last person heard.
The stunt that my representative (Kevin Hern) pulled with his colleagues recently is reprehensible.
He knows that he has colleagues on the committees. I am sure he gets briefed every day on what occurred.
Please stop trying to make this a reality show and be my representative.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video