We live in a strange era where many, including large swaths of our elected officials, seem dead set on undermining confidence in virtually every public institution.
It’s important for those of us who deal with these institutions to make a point to, in the words of my grandmother-in-law, “catch them doing good.”
On Dec. 2, I had the honor and privilege of joining a group of volunteers in filing the presidential candidacy paperwork for Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
This was a first for every one of us involved and, given the profound implications of failure, more than a little nerve wracking. But the staff of the Oklahoma State Election Board could not have been more patient, friendly and helpful.
A special nod should go to Secretary Paul Ziriax for taking the time to assure us personally that everything was in order and that Mayor Buttigieg would be on the ballot in March.
Additionally, Misha Mohr deserves particular credit for herding the cats as we crammed ourselves into the small lobby and helping us get set up to video this momentous event.
And lastly, I’d like to personally thank John Mulford, the window clerk who expertly processed our paperwork.
These bureaucratic niceties are easy to take for granted, but they truly are central pillars holding up our very way of life.
Freedom isn’t free, and I, for one, am deeply grateful for these people who are doing the hard and thankless work of protecting it every day.
