Oklahomans, we need to start talking about domestic violence (or intimate partner violence).
Physical violence, sexual violence, stalking, emotional abuse, psychological aggression and intimidation are all forms of domestic violence.
Many victims might not understand what they are experiencing or believe it is a private family matter. Others may not leave relationships out of fear, lack of support, legal resources or economic resources.
It is very likely if you are reading this right now, you or someone you know has experienced or is experiencing domestic violence.
Here are the numbers according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:
• 49.1% of women and 40.7% of men in Oklahoma experience intimate partner physical violence, rape and stalking in their lifetime. The national average is 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men.
• Oklahoma is ranked third in the nation for women killed by men.
• In Oklahoma, 58% of domestic violence homicide victims were killed with firearms.
• Intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime.
• 72% of all murder-suicides involved an intimate partner; 94% of the victims are female.
Many local organizations can provide support and resources to victims and their families. Support includes emergency shelters, counseling and legal and court advocacy.
If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence call Oklahoma Safeline: 1800-522-7233 or visit www.ocadvsa.org/get-help/ for more information.
Nataly Cruz, Claremore
