As a member of two threatened groups, the elderly and the infirm, I read with distress the news that the Oklahoma House had voted to keep the requirement for a notary's affirmation of my signature, for my absentee ballot to be counted.
I should not have to put my life and health at risk by having to stand in any public line in order to vote.
If the House has evidence of extensive prior voting fraud from absentee ballots, it should present it.
I don't think the Republican Party is deliberately trying to disenfranchise people over 65 or those having been immunecompromised, but that will be the effect.
Lee Cornelius, Tahlequah
