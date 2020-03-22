Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, and House Speaker Charles McCall are pushing a bill to put a huge sign in all state-owned buildings saying, “In God We Trust.”
When are we going to elect legislators who understand the First Amendment?
Most of our Founders came to this land because of state control of religious practice. They passed that amendment to allow everyone to select our own religion or no religion at all.
The government is not an arm of any religion, nor is any religion under government control.
As an ordained minister for 61 years, I’ve seen legislators pull this stunt again and again, and then our state Supreme Court has to bail us out of these phony laws.
