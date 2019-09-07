What exactly is integrative medicine/acupuncture, and how can it help me?
There are many definitions of “integrative” health care, but all involve merging conventional and complementary approaches in a coordinated way.
What is the state of Oklahoma’s policy on integrative medicine? Does it even have one? What is protecting the great citizens of this state from individuals meaning well but have the potential to do more harm than good?
One aspect of integrative medicine would be acupuncture. Who and how is it regulated in the state? Is there accountability?
Have our state representatives taken measures to protect their citizens, or are we still the Wild West?
There is no state policy or bill regarding this issue, therefore the citizens cannot make informed decisions, putting the public at risk.
There are standards set by the national accreditation board (Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine), but Oklahoma has not taken an interest in protecting and providing the most qualified practitioners for their citizens.
I challenge to the community to reach out and inquire as to why our elected officials do not want the best for their constituents.
Why hasn’t the state not set the bar high to attract only the best and the brightest instead of settling for what the rest of the country does not want?
If officials are looking for guidance, then they could look to New Mexico or Florida as examples and then exceed those requirements.
Editor's Note: Tamara Hall holds master and doctorate certifications in Acupuncture and Oriental health from the Austin-based AOMA Graduate School of Integrative Medicine. She practices at the TCM Health Clinic in Tulsa. According the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, Oklahoma is one of only three states with no licensing or certification exams.
