If Gov. Kevin Stitt were just an ordinary bumpkin, I could understand how he might conclude that wearing a mask is a “personal decision.”
Unfortunately, he’s not an ordinary bumpkin, he is the governor of the state of Oklahoma at a time when we are experiencing a novel coronavirus pandemic.
The spread of the virus can be slowed by frequent hand washing, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in public.
The people of our state need our leader to show some leadership and either mask up or go home.
Donald Loveless, Jr., M.D., Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video