Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (center) talks with Dillard's CEO Bill Dillard II and Dillard's Vice President Bill Dillard III during a tour at Penn Square Mall on May 8. Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press file

If Gov. Kevin Stitt were just an ordinary bumpkin, I could understand how he might conclude that wearing a mask is a “personal decision.”

Unfortunately, he’s not an ordinary bumpkin, he is the governor of the state of Oklahoma at a time when we are experiencing a novel coronavirus pandemic.

The spread of the virus can be slowed by frequent hand washing, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in public.

The people of our state need our leader to show some leadership and either mask up or go home.

Donald Loveless, Jr., M.D., Tulsa

