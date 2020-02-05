I agree with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Editorial Editor Wayne Greene's article that it is a good thing our state is supporting federally vetted refugees to resettle in our state ("Gov. Kevin Stitt's office flooded by complaints about his decision to admit refugees to Oklahoma: Wayne Greene," Jan. 26).
This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as these are people who have lived under oppression in their home countries. These are not immigrants who have entered our country illegally.
Our Congress on both sides of the aisle has not fulfilled its job to address the issue of people living in the country illegally.
We should not be punishing people entering our country the right way but should help being the solution and comfort they need.
The key here is these are fully vetted refugees.
David Jones, Broken Arrow
