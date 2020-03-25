The National COVID Tracking Project reports that fewer than 800 people in Oklahoma were tested as of March 15, while New York tested more than 45,000 people, identifying some 12,000 active infections.
How could Oklahoma have been so poorly prepared medically?
I wonder how much better prepared Oklahoma would have been had we accepted Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act.
We would by now have received some $7 billion toward health care for 150,000 low-income families and children, helping to support the hospitals and medical clinics that have had to close for lack of funding.
Oklahoma and America have failed in making affordable health care and livable wages accessible to the poorer half of our population.
Meanwhile, the number of U.S. billionaires has grown from 10 to 625 in the past 40 years.
Nathaniel Batchelder, Oklahoma City
