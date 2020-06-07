As the space race enters its next phase with commercialized travel, Oklahoma is strategically positioned to become the center of U.S. space operations.
The most recent launch marks an incredible return vested in American entrepreneurship, perseverance and innovation.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA launched two astronauts from Cape Canaveral, the first-time astronauts from U.S. soil since 2011.
The historic launch of the Dragon capsule launched a new era of a global Space Race, heightening commercial interest in the aerospace industry and strengthening market forces.
Innovation needs to be fostered. Investors, entrepreneurs and the future workforce of America’s space industry will be needed to keep America at the forefront of the new Space Race.
This is an exciting time for the U.S. and especially Oklahoma. Our state is at the center of this period of exploration and innovation.
Oklahoma has eight companies, including International Crystal Manufacturing in Oklahoma City, working on NASA’s latest Orion mission, Artemis 1.
With a strong presence, built by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and Oklahoma ACES, in both the aerospace and aviation industries, Oklahoma has already laid the foundation to build a workforce, attract companies and directly contribute to the new Space Race.
The sky is no longer the limit. Once again, from American soil, we’re reaching for the stars.
The road to the moon, Mars and beyond runs through Oklahoma. We're ready to launch!
