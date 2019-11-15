I am very disappointed with U.S. Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin for participating in last month's stunt of "storming the SCIF" and disrupting ongoing depositions regarding the impeachment process.
The entire premise was that the inquiry was not transparent and wasn't providing the president due process.
However, what was going on was an inquiry, not impeachment. It was just like when a grand jury gathers information before making a recommendation for further action.
As it happens, 12 of the GOP representatives involved are members of committees who have a seat at the inquiry sessions.
The action those 41 representatives took is nothing more than a stunt to deflect attention from the fact the investigation seems to be pointing to the president having engaged in a self-dealing, quid pro quo scheme.
Hern, Mullin and the rest of the congressional Republicans will soon realize they won't be able to defend the president's unethical and illegal behavior much longer.
I expect more professionalism from my representatives, and Hern and Mullin didn't show any with that pointless stunt.
