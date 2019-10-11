The story “Delegation’s reaction to inquiry mixed” (Sept. 25) included Oklahoma’s Republican congressional members making statements about how the Democratic Party has been trying for three years to impeach President Trump.
This is not factually correct.
The Democratic Party has only been in the majority of the U.S. House since January. That has only been 10 months.
The special investigation was led by Robert Mueller, a registered Republican for many years, who was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, also a Republican and appointed by Trump.
If they call that a Democratic investigation, they are factually wrong. They should know better than to try and push off onto the Democratic Party what the Republicans, by law, had to to.
The other thing really getting me riled is repeating and amplifying Trump’s statements about how Mueller hired Democrats, thus making it a Democratic attempt to impeach him.
By law, no government official during or after a hiring interview is allowed to ask a prospective employee about their political affiliation or who they voted for in the last election.
Every person when hired to work for the government is expected to put partisanship aside and simply do the job they were hired to do.
Did the Russians interfere in our 2016 election? They did, which Mueller proved. Did they try and use social media to make Hillary Clinton’s election more difficult because they wanted Trump to win. Yes, they did.
These are facts not shaded by political party affiliation. Just the facts.
