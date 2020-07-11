Recently, when I visited my dentist for a cleaning, the hygienist asked me what I did for a living.
When I proudly answered that I was a history/psychology teacher, he jokingly said, “Oh, so what do you coach?”
The exchange may seem familiar, but it is a sad testimony in Oklahoma that many social studies teachers cannot get a teaching job unless they have the ability to coach something the school needs.
Recently, I applied for a psychology teacher job at a nearby high school (I have a master’s degree in psychology from the University of Oklahoma) but was turned down because I don’t coach girl’s basketball.
I’ve been turned down for other history teacher jobs because I do not coach.
Schools do not like admitting that applicants have been turned down because they don’t coach something.
I believe and know from experience that teaching is a full-time job.
What a sad testimony on education in Oklahoma when a knowledge of history, political science, geography and psychology are so crucial that qualified, experienced, certified teachers are judged based on their ability to coach and not solely on their ability and love of teaching the aforementioned subjects.
The obvious importance of these subjects is self-evident, without the support of coaching.
If we want a well-informed state with a focus on higher education, Oklahoma needs to put more importance on the quality of student education.
