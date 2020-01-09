The D.C. Digest recently reported that Oklahoma’s U.S. senators, James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, voted for the $738 billion defense spending bill and against a second bill that would fund federal agencies for the rest of 2020 fiscal year and would avert yet another government shutdown.
Lankford said he couldn’t support “the added debt” in the second measure. Yet, both senators endorsed a military spending bill that is nearly three-quarters of a trillion dollars and includes $750 million for fossil fuel research and development.
The first commercial oil well in this state was drilled at Bartlesville in 1897. In the 122 years since then, billions of barrels of oil and trillions of cubic feet of natural gas have been extracted in this state alone.
Just how much more research and development is needed in the field of fossil fuel exploration, production and consumption?
Mike W. Ray, Oklahoma City
