In reference to the story about a woman not getting her unemployment compensation because someone fraudulently filed in her name, I find it very interesting that the state of Oklahoma can instantly cut off her food stamps but can’t stop fraudulent unemployment payments for many weeks. ("Thousands of unemployment fraud victims in limbo, but state hosting events in Tulsa, OKC metros to clear log jam," July 6).
Maybe the governor needs to move the person in charge of overseeing food stamp distribution to the position of being in charge of unemployment payments.
My family has a small six-person business in Tulsa, and we have been hit with three fraudulent claims.
Two of those resulted in fraudulent payments even though we reported this fraud the day we were made aware of the claims.
I shudder to think of the amount of money Oklahoma is loosing because of this.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video