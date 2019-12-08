Our state has the highest incarceration rate of women in the world, the fourth highest U.S. infant mortality rate, a maternal mortality rate two times higher than the national average, high rates of domestic violence, low rates of health insurance and care, hate crimes laws that don’t cover sexual orientation or identity and no non-discrimination laws for sexual orientation or identity.
Oklahoma women deserve better.
Passing Medicaid expansion would be a good step toward addressing these issues.
Women (and I include women who are transgender, cisgender, non-gender and non-binary) need and deserve access to quality medical care. They deserve to be treated with respect for their autonomy.
Women of color are disproportionately represented in our prisons. Black neighborhoods are 67% less likely to have a primary care physician.
The mortality rate for babies born to black women with a doctorate or professional degree is higher than the rate for babies born to white women who never finished high school.
Mental health stigma and barriers to access keep people from getting the help they need.
Equality is not enough. We need equity.
Equity starts with dismantling our own inner biases, our internalized misogyny and racism. Equity starts with ending the stigmas.
Equity starts with us.
