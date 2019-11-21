Seldom in Oklahoma history has the intelligence and character of its people been so insulted by its elected representatives. Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullins’ continuing endorsements of President Trump’s “no quid pro quo” lie are nauseating.
In addition to highly regarded government employees testifying to the contrary under oath, both the former and the current Ukrainian presidents have publicly acknowledged $250 million in U.S.relief was being delayed by Trump until Ukraine announced further investigations of “the Biden matter.”
More insulting is the Oklahoma Republican delegation’s continuing support of an American president so profoundly unfit that employers requiring only routine background checks of applicants would most likely never hire him.
Before his election, Trump never held any public office, elected or appointed at any level (city, state or national), obtained a questionable draft deferment, had six businesses go bankrupt, was married three times, paid hush money to a porn star and refused to release his tax returns.
Since his election, he has told over 15,000 lies, abandoned Kurdish allies in Syria, admired and praised Vladimir Putin, had the highest turnover of presidential staff in history, seen three former associates put in jail, been booed at a World Series game and demonstrated little more than a fifth grade ability to spell.
I hope our Oklahoma Republican delegation is proud. Are we to presume our elected representatives are proud of this list?
Gary Peer, Jenks
