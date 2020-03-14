Please encourage our community to video our police!
Since our city councilors would not approve the Mayor G.T. Bynum's plan for an Office of Independent Monitor, the only people policing the police are … the police.
As an assistant public defender, we highly appreciate the additional footage from the television show "Live PD," especially when body cams “malfunction” or weren’t turned on in a timely fashion.
So please, carry on A&E, carry on.
Editor's Note: Brian Rayl is an attorney in the Tulsa County Public Defender's Office.
