There's this story about some guy who purposely carries a gun to a private ticketed event on public property.
Safety officials (trained law enforcement officers) suggest that he not enter with a lethal weapon. He demands entry with his weapon ("Constitutional right") regardless of the security measures of professional guards at the event.
He threatens to sue someone (perhaps you and me as "the public") essentially for his right to (mis)judge who to shoot at the event.
Bless him for standing up for our Constitution.
But don't you miss the days when you could tell the good guy from the bad guy, because the bad guy had a gun and the good guy had a uniform?
