In 2004, Oklahoma voters made one existential strategic choice, changing organized offers of games of chance from a criminal act subject to criminal sanctions into a regulatory and licensing matter, and two tactical ones on its implementation.
The voters existential choice on gambling, to make formerly forbidden fruit into a regulatory matter, is probably a bell that can't be unrung.
The voters tactical choices to implement this new policy, the Indian Gaming Regularly Act and the state lottery, has no such existential status.
If neither of the tactical choices is capable of amendment, they have become dogmatic ideology.
The reality of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act implementation law is that the state ceded a portion of its sovereignty over this untested economic area to the federal government, which reflected it back on our tribes through their exclusive operations preference.
This implementation law effectively excluded 100% of our state's entrepreneurs from this expanding economic area. It also placed all legal jurisdiction in federal hands, subject to its bureaucracy, its attorneys and its courts.
Letting the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act expire has nothing to do with racism or reparations; it is about freeing all Oklahomans to pursue any economic opportunity, as well as ensuring that any future activity on sports betting isn't sucked into the act's exclusivity abyss.
The idea our state wants to cede its sovereignty back from federal control, to me, seems natural.
Free markets are the greatest good for the greatest number.
Editor's Note: Gaming tribes in Oklahoma have asked the courts to determine if compacts automatically renew. The issue is pending.
