I'm happy that shopping and more workplaces are opening up, but we cannot believe we are back to normal. We are in a new era.
Wearing masks when in public is a small price to pay to keep others safe, in light of the fact that no one knows if they are harboring the virus for many days before symptoms appear.
I am appreciative of all the businesses who require employees to wear masks and wish they would require customers to do the same.
I am appalled at how many people are thumbing their noses at wearing masks to keep me and others safe.
It reminds me of the smoking problem a few decades ago. Smoking was banned in public places because your right to smoke took away my right to breathe healthy air.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video