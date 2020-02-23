Once again, we read on the Opinion page an editorial critical of Gov. Kevin Stitt (“Three reasons Gov. Kevin Stitt’s wild swing at state regulations is neat, plausible and wrong,” Feb. 9).
The governor won his election handily by telling voters he planned to use successful business principles to run state government.
So far that is what he is trying to do, but Tulsa World readers would not know that unless they had other sources of state government information.
It seems to me the opinion editor knows everything about anything and never has a good word about the Legislature or governor.
Most times, us conservatives would like to read a positive article about who we elect.
Tim Hendricks, Bixby
