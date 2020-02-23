State of the State

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt addresses the Oklahoma House and Senate at the State of the State at the Capital in Oklahoma City, OK, Feb. 3, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 STEPHEN PINGRY

Once again, we read on the Opinion page an editorial critical of Gov. Kevin Stitt (“Three reasons Gov. Kevin Stitt’s wild swing at state regulations is neat, plausible and wrong,” Feb. 9).

The governor won his election handily by telling voters he planned to use successful business principles to run state government.

So far that is what he is trying to do, but Tulsa World readers would not know that unless they had other sources of state government information.

It seems to me the opinion editor knows everything about anything and never has a good word about the Legislature or governor.

Most times, us conservatives would like to read a positive article about who we elect.

Tim Hendricks, Bixby

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags