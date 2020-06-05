The May 27 story "Tulsa County renews immigration enforcement program after strong defense from sheriff" presents a one-sided view.
The article quotes extensively from Sheriff Vic Regalado, whose view is that the 287(g) contract granting local law enforcement authority to turn over detainees to Immigration and Customs Enforcement will help take violent criminals off our streets.
However, activists at the hearing presented data showing that nearly one quarter of detainees affected by 287(g) had their charges dismissed while many others were arrested for minor traffic violations or misdemeanors.
Immigration reform author Bob Ritz raised questions about the heavy cost of 287(g) since detainees are held in jail without bond for months until their cases are resolved.
Other activists pointed to the fear this measure has caused for immigrant families and their children.
The story did not quote from any of the speakers opposing the contract, presenting readers with only on side of the issue, that of government authorities.
This is not the kind of reporting for a democratic country like ours, where opposing viewpoints are allowed to be debated and authority figures questioned and challenged when they are wrong.
Jeremy Kuzmarov, Tulsa
