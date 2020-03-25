Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days

A recent letter addressed President Donald Trump causing America to do the opposite of melting down by “melting up.” (“President Trump helping America melt up," March 9).

If we’re using analogies for opposites, then this must include that the president has raised non-patriotism, opposite of patriotism, and the dumbing down of America, the opposite of educating it.

His opposite of love for this country is the opposite of unity in its citizens.

James Hall, Muskogee

