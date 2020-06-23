The Tulsa World reported that Americans For Prosperity, which is a nationwide Libertarian conservative organization, is going to spend hundreds of thousand of dollars campaigning against passage of State question 802 ("PAC forms to oppose Oklahoma Medicaid expansion state question," June 11).
It is funded by billionaires and millionaires, who have premium medical insurance plans, but they don’t want more than 200,000 low-income fellow Oklahomans to have basic medical services. Why?
Americans For Prosperity is claiming Medicaid expansion will create critical financial problems for the state budget. Nonsense.
If the Republican House of Representatives, senators and the previous governor had not reduced Oklahoma state income tax for their wealthy constituents, there would be sufficient dollars in the treasury to provide the necessary state matching funds.
This would have provided Oklahoma with billions of federal Medicaid tax dollars. Right now, those Oklahoma tax dollars are going to other states that have implemented Medicaid expansion.
Is this the Oklahoma standard?
Voting yes for Medicare expansion is going to be one of the most momentous constitutional questions Oklahoma voters will have to decide.
It will provide funds for medical care, hospital operations and other required services. Nearly 36 medical, state and local organizations have endorsed this state question.
You may have medical insurance now, but what will you do if you should lose your job and company medical insurance? Who will you turn to?
Don’t allow out-of-state carpetbaggers and their cronies decide what is best for you and Oklahoma. Vote yes on June 30.
John Wakulich, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video