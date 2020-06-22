US will allow limited flights by Chinese airlines, not a ban

In this Sept. 29, 2014, file photo, the first Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental airplane to be delivered to Air China is moved into position from Boeing's assembly facility to Paine Field in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

 Ted S. Warren

If the airline industry is being bankrupted by the fear of catching the COVID-19 virus, could the airlines modify the existing emergency passenger oxygen system to accept detachable masks that the passenger could purchase and take with them when they left the plane?

The airline could even charge a slight fee for the oxygen system-enhanced air that they would receive.

There is no pure oxygen since that would present a fire danger. Normal air has 21% oxygen content.

The passengers using the system would not be subjected to the cabin air, although the crew members would still be at risk. It would also be a boon to those elderly or having COPD who must use O2 most of the time.

Lee Cornelius, Tahlequah

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

FEATURED VIDEO

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags