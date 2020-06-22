If the airline industry is being bankrupted by the fear of catching the COVID-19 virus, could the airlines modify the existing emergency passenger oxygen system to accept detachable masks that the passenger could purchase and take with them when they left the plane?
The airline could even charge a slight fee for the oxygen system-enhanced air that they would receive.
There is no pure oxygen since that would present a fire danger. Normal air has 21% oxygen content.
The passengers using the system would not be subjected to the cabin air, although the crew members would still be at risk. It would also be a boon to those elderly or having COPD who must use O2 most of the time.
Lee Cornelius, Tahlequah
