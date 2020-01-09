One of the noteworthy events, listed in the Tulsa World's "Today in History" section on Dec. 28, was that the Pledge of Allegiance was officially recognized by Congress on Dec. 28, 1945.
An accompanying photograph of the entire pledge provided the erroneous impression that the initial pledge contained the words "One nation under God," which it most certainly did not.
The original pledge was written by a socialist minister in 1892 and was intended to unite all Americans in pledging allegiance to the common ideal of "liberty and justice for all," not merely liberty and justice exclusively, for those who believed in a Christian God, who dwelled in an exclusively Christian heaven located somewhere above us.
President Thomas Jefferson referred to "nature's God" in the Declaration of Independence, which meant (according to Jefferson) that all of us are a part of God (aka, nature). Therefore, we are not under anything, except the rest of the universe.
"One nation under God" was added to the pledge in 1954 by President Dwight Eisenhower because his party (Republican) was in the process of transitioning the party into the GOP Christian party.
William Dusenberry, Broken Arrow
