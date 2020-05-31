I want to offer the following opinion in regards to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association Board of Directors’ decision to return athletics and activities to “normal” procedures immediately ("OSSAA board of directors rejects proposed COVID-19 guidelines; high school sports summer activities can return as normal," May 22).
I served as an elected member on this board while a principal at the 6-A Sapulpa High School prior to a stint at Tulsa East Central High. I served 14 years as head of school at Metro Christian Academy. I also participated in athletics in high school and at college for four years as a Division 1 athlete.
My perspective is unique and weighty.
The executive board’s decision not to take Director David Jackson and his staff’s recommendation for a phased-in approach for returning to activities is astonishing and illogical. It is an embarrassment.
When I became certified as a superintendent in Oklahoma, one of the last items in preparation for testing was the “in-box” test. You were given 10 things to prioritize.
A safety issue was always in the 10 and was to be placed first by the applicant.
Failure to do this was a failure on the test.
The seven members of the OSSAA board who overruled the other six have failed Oklahoma schools, educators, children, and parents. They have misunderstood their first responsibility to Oklahoma education.
The seven educators on the board who carried this decision should humble themselves and admit they made a mistake.
If not, they should immediately resign from the positions on this board that governs activities in the state of Oklahoma.
