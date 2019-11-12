OU fans: Must we go through this again?
All this anxiety about missing the playoffs? All the angst, all the endless blaming and shaming of players, coaches, and refs?
There is another way! From Isaiah we read of a man "of sorrows, and acquainted with grief.”
This perfectly describes an OSU fan.
So join the Cowboy nation and put on a more rugged outlook, a face like flint, that will allow you to weather these storms, gracefully and without complaint.
Brady Pringle, Tulsa
