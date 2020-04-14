The COVID-19 pandemic is a time for leadership, not retaliation. And yet President Donald Trump’s decision to remove Capt. Brent Crozier from the USS Theodore Roosevelt after Crozier sent an email requesting assistance for his crew is exactly that.
In his message, Crozier expressed concern for his crew members in the midst of the pandemic. In tightly packed living quarters, Navy personnel are unable to maintain physical distancing. When tested, over 100 crew members came back positive, including Crozier.
His crew celebrated his bravery as he was escorted off the ship.
Journalists are not spared from Trump’s wrath, particularly when quoting the president.
Journalist Yamiche Alcidor made headlines after asking the president about statements he made on Sean Hannity's Fox show. He admonished her to “Be nice!”
Alcidor works for PBS and previously worked for the Washington Post. Trump later referring to her as “threatening” and “snarky.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the medical expert on Trump’s COVID-19 Task Force, received death threats after he confirmed the virus creates its own timeline rather than respecting Trump’s calendar. Dr. Fauci now has police protection at all times, even surrounding his home in Washington, D.C.
Our national leaders are failing to comfort and protect us, and instead point fingers and play the blame game.
The former would comfort us; the latter only diminishes our hope and faith.
Erika Stone-Burnett, Tulsa
